'Reagan' star Dennis Quaid reflects on faith of Ronald Reagan, reveals if he'll run for office

(CHRISTIAN POST ) -- Few U.S. presidents have left as indelible a mark as Ronald Reagan, known for his charisma, leadership during the Cold War and deep connection with the American people. But according to actor Dennis Quaid, who stars in the forthcoming film “Reagan,” it was the former president’s humility and deep faith that made him uniquely qualified to lead during a tumultuous time in American history.

“He was my favorite president, and I think the greatest president of the 20th century, for sure,” Quaid, who plays Reagan in the film releasing Aug. 30, told the Christian Post.

“Everybody knows what Ronald Reagan looked like. He’s one of the most recognizable people in the world, like Muhammad Ali.”

