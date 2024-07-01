'Really scary': Tucker Carlson troubled by Trump-Biden debate

Tucker Carlson, reacting to Thursday’s presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, forcefully called out the entire "mainstream media" for pretending for years that the current commander in chief and leader of the free world does not have dementia.

While giving a speech at the Australian Freedom Conference in Sydney, Carlson said of the debate: "It was amazing, it was amazing on every level. But what was especially amazing was after that [they] went to the 'panel' of assembled Democratic operatives posing as journalists, and all of them were shocked to discover Joe Biden has dementia, like they couldn't believe it."

In the video, Carlson goes on to say that back in 2019, he had heard from a friend of his that the Biden family was upset that Joe Biden was planning to run for president, because they knew he had dementia.

"Joe Biden actually became the nominee, then somehow became the president. But it was obvious the whole time he had no idea where he was, and then it was cruel that his grasping, horrible wife, who poses as a doctor, was pushing this so she could go to state dinners," Carlson said.

Carlson added that whenever he traveled outside of the U.S. over the past few years, people would ask about Biden having dementia.

"He certainly does, like everybody knows, everybody knows because they have, I can't remember, the internet, and it has video on it and it takes about 15 seconds to determine the leader of the most powerful country in the world, with this mass nuclear arsenal, involved in two simultaneous wars, doesn't know what day it is, and that's really scary," Carlson continued.

Carlson reiterated that in the U.S, the establishment news media have long refused to talk about Biden's declining cognitive health, and instead have just pretended it's not real.

