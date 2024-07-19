(PJ MEDIA) – Newsmax’s Mark Halperin reported on Thursday afternoon that President Biden is set to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. He won’t be endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, but will instead advocate for an open convention in Chicago.

“According to my sources, President Biden has agreed to step down as a Democratic nominee,” Halperin told “Frontline” host Carl Higbie. “It will happen as early as this weekend. A speech has been drafted for him. He will continue on as president, is his intention. He also will not, I’m told, endorse Vice President Harris as his successor. They’re hoping that he will endorse an open process in which the convention will be open to Vice President Harris and a few other candidates in Chicago to pick the Democratic nominee for president.”

Halperin mentioned that Vice President Harris is considering potential running mates for a full ticket at the Chicago convention, with possibilities including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. “Other possible candidates who are being talked about include Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, perhaps Gretchen Whitmer, and again the vice president running,” Halpern continued.