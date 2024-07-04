'Reporters' say they suppressed Biden's decline because 'right-wing media' WAS reporting it

Last week's presidential debate confirmed to millions of viewers the stunning deterioration in Joe Biden's capacities: He sometimes failed to finish a sentence, he mumbled, he missed points, he stared vacantly.

President Trump, in fact, openly noted he didn't know what Biden was saying, and he didn't think Biden did either. And since the event, discussions about whether he can continue his candidacy, or even continue as president, have erupted across the country.

The problem was so suddenly thrust into the public's view, as his performance was televised, that even legacy media had to start covering it.

But we now know why the problem, obviously developing for a number of years, was so suppressed by those same outlets earlier.



It was because "right-wing media" WAS reporting it.

Legal commentator and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley explained in a column.

"The media is sorry . . . sort of. After the shocking appearance of President Joe Biden in the presidential debate, the public has turned its attention to the press which has, again, buried a major scandal for years. According to CNN, the reporters at the White House are really, really sorry but explained that it was the 'right-wing media' that prompted them to avoid the story."

Turley called that "a telling admission that, yet again, reporters chose not to report on a story because they wanted to frame the news for political purposes."

He said his book, "The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage," addresses the problem that "the media now rejects objectivity and neutrality as core values in journalism."

He said there have been "questions" about Biden's mental decline for years. It reached a peak when special counsel Robert Hur concluded Biden did illegally retain government documents, but said prosecution would be difficult because "a jury would be swayed by the appearance of an elderly man with declining memory."

Videos backing that exact characterization then were attacked by the White House, with a new talking point that alleged they were "cheap fakes," even though they were unedited videos.

But then the debate.

"And, after years of being protected by staff, tens of millions of people watched the president struggle to stay focused and responsive," Turley said.

So the "embarrassed" media outlets that had been suppressing the news explained that happened because the "right-wing press."

Turley warned, "It was just part of shaping the news, which is now the priority in journalism."

That's evident by blatant statements advocating bias, including from Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, editor-in-chief at the San Francisco Chronicle, who said, "Objectivity has got to go."

And Stanford journalism teacher Ted Glasser insists reporting needs to "free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice."

