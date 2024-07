(FOX NEWS) -- Ann Wilson, the lead singer of the band Heart, announced on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

"I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," the 74-year-old wrote in a statement posted to social media.

She said the operation was "successful" and she’s "feeling great," but "my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it."

