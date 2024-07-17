Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted Democrats on Tuesday night for their support of leftist “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies in schools, the military, and other institutions.

“They stand for DEI, which really means ‘division, exclusion, and indoctrination,’ and it is wrong,” DeSantis said in a speech in Milwaukee at the quadrennial Republican National Convention.

“They mandated that you show proof of a COVID vaccine to go to a restaurant, but they oppose requiring proof of citizenship to cast a vote,” the Florida governor said.

“We believe schools should educate, not indoctrinate,” DeSantis said. “We stand for parents rights, including universal school choice. We support law and order, not rioting and disorder.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

DeSantis challenged former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, but dropped out of the race after finishing a distant second place in the Iowa caucuses.

He quickly endorsed Trump upon dropping out, and stressed in his convention speech why President Joe Biden is not fit to run the country, referencing a 1990s comedy film “Weekend at Bernie’s,” in which people are fooled into believing a corpse is alive.

“We need a commander-in-chief who can lead 24 hours a day and seven days a week. America cannot afford four more years of a ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ presidency,” DeSantis said.

He also cited how much Democrats and Trump’s other enemies have thrown at the former president, who is seeking to return to the Oval Office.

“Donald Trump stands in their way, and he stands up for America,” DeSantis said of his former rival. “Donald Trump has been demonized. He’s been sued. He’s been prosecuted, and he nearly lost his life. We cannot let him down, and we cannot let America down.”

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!