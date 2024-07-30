CNN data reporter Harry Enten said Tuesday that a vice presidential contender is a “runaway winner” who could give Vice President Kamala Harris an electoral boost in her presidential run.

Several figures are reportedly being considered as Harris’ running mate, according to CBS, but Enten said that Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania stood out for his potential to help his party carry a swing state.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are among those being considered as running mates for the vice president in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his reelection bid. Shapiro could be an asset based on how well he performed in the 2022 gubernatorial election, compared to Biden’s vote share at the top of the ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

“I think it’s important, look at their home states, the people who know them best, to get an understanding, okay, of how popular these guys can potentially be,” Enten told “CNN News Central” co-host Kate Bolduan. “This is how much they outperform Biden’s 2020 margin in their last election, all these guys ran in 2022 and the one name that just stands up on this list is Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania. Look at this. He outperformed Biden by 14 points, my goodness, gracious, look how large that is. Sometimes I think an answer is just staring straight in the face and in this particular case, Josh Shapiro is looking at you, right in the face.”

Shapiro defeated Doug Mastriano in the 2022 gubernatorial election, securing 56.5% of the vote, according to Politico.

“Look, Mark Kelly is not too bad, either, right? He outperformed Biden by five points and keep in mind, he was running in a federal race which isn’t quite apples and apples, right, with a gubernatorial, statewide race,” Enten continued. “But still five points, not bad, outran all the other Democrats in Arizona. Tim Walz, who seems to have been picking up some sort of momentum on social media. But look at this, he only outperformed Biden by 0.6 points very much on a different planet than let’s say a Josh Shapiro, who’s the clear runaway winner on this particular metric.”

Former President Donald Trump leads Harris by 1.7% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 5 to 25, with Trump’s lead growing to 1.8% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys. In Pennsylvania, Trump leads Harris by 3% in a head-to-head race, with the lead dropping to 0.3% when Kennedy, Stein and West are included.

