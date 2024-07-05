A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Russia holds mobile nuclear missile launcher drills days before NATO summit in D.C.

'Similar exercises will be held by other missile units in the near future'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 5, 2024 at 4:00pm

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Russia's Defense Ministry (MoD) announced Friday that its forces are in the midst of nuclear drills utilizing Yars mobile nuclear launchers, coming a mere weeks after holding tactical nuclear weapons deployment exercises in southern regions near Ukraine, and in coordination with ally Belarus.

As cited in Interfax and then Reuters, the ministry said that "Yars missile launcher crews in at least two different regions were set to move over 100 kilometres (62 miles) and practice camouflage and deployment."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Similar exercises will be held by other missile units in the near future," the defence ministry added.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Russia holds mobile nuclear missile launcher drills days before NATO summit in D.C.
Woman sues after being suspended from gov't job for complaining about trans co-worker in changing room
Farage's 1st reaction to his historic election victory
France's liberal darling president may have a real problem on his hands
Soros-funded PAC shuts off money to his favorite prosecutors
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×