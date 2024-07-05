Russia holds mobile nuclear missile launcher drills days before NATO summit in D.C.

(ZEROHEDGE) – Russia's Defense Ministry (MoD) announced Friday that its forces are in the midst of nuclear drills utilizing Yars mobile nuclear launchers, coming a mere weeks after holding tactical nuclear weapons deployment exercises in southern regions near Ukraine, and in coordination with ally Belarus.

As cited in Interfax and then Reuters, the ministry said that "Yars missile launcher crews in at least two different regions were set to move over 100 kilometres (62 miles) and practice camouflage and deployment."

"Similar exercises will be held by other missile units in the near future," the defence ministry added.

