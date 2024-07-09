A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Russian nuclear bomber hijacking attempt 'thwarted'

Ukraine's special services reportedly promised pilot Italian citizenship and money

Published July 8, 2024 at 8:25pm

(NEWSWEEK) -- Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to recruit a Russian pilot to hijack a Tu-22M3 supersonic strategic bomber jet.

In a statement on Monday, the FSB said Ukraine's special services promised the Russian pilot Italian citizenship and money as part of a deal that would see him "fly and land a missile carrier in Ukraine."

Russia's Tu-22M3 jet, which has the NATO code name Backfire, is described by its designer Tupolev as a long-range supersonic missile carrier bomber that uses aerial bombs and guided missiles to destroy sea- and ground-based targets.

Read the full story ›

