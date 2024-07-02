'Rust' armorer serving sentence makes 'bombshell' accusation before Alec Baldwin trial

(FOX NEWS) -- Hannah Gutierrez Reed is requesting immediate release from prison as the "Rust" armorer prepares to seek a new trial.

Gutierrez Reed's lawyer accused the prosecution of withholding "bombshell exculpatory evidence," which would have led to a "fundamentally different trial and likely a different outcome," according to court documents filed June 27 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The armorer's team claimed the state did not disclose a report that found "unexplained toolmarks on critical surfaces of the trigger and sear" of the Pietta 45 Colt revolver replica used on the Western film set. Gutierrez Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles, pointed out that the marks were not "the result of the damage incurred during the FBI’s impact testing." The marks also "do not appear to be original manufacturing marks or use and abuse toolmarks based on [their] irregular orientation," according to the report.

