'Sadistic abuse': Biden loses shocking number of kids in trafficking schemes

Under President Donald Trump's tenure, there were howls of outrage from Democrats and their allies in the media that his administration was keeping illegal alien children in "cages" while their cases were processed.

Those reports almost uniformly failed to point out that the cages were built while Barack Obama was in the White House. Michelle Obama even went public in blaming Trump for what developed under her husband's management, complaining, "They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages."

A fact-checker, in fact, pointed out, "What she did not say is that the very same 'cages' were built and used in her husband's administration."

When the Biden administration resumed "holding migrant children in cages," the media went silent again.

But whistleblowers now are revealing the catastrophe that has developed for migrant children is much, much worse than "cages" with Biden in the Oval Office. Under his open borders policies, some 85,000 children have gone missing.

A report at the Daily Wire revealed whistleblowers told members of Congress that the Department of Human Services has lost "at least 85,000 children who crossed the border illegal as 'unaccompanied minors' after placing them with 'sponsors.'"

Those children may have been trafficked for forced labor or even prostitution, the U.S. Senate panel was told.

The children were handed over to "people who clearly were not their relatives and when there was evidence of abuse and trafficking" under Biden, the report said.

One whistleblower said when supervisors were alerted to "sadistic abuse" and evidence that the adults taking children were not relatives, "the Biden administration’s DHS Office of Refugee Resettlement took her off the job and retaliated against her."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, blamed Biden for shoveling children out to homes of "poorly-vetted" volunteers to avoid putting them in "cages" as he had characterized President Trump's efforts.

The reality of Biden's efforts, however, meant that as many as 500,000 children were turned over to adults who sometimes were strangers, background checks were eased, and the single oversight effort was a telephone call to the children 30 days later – at a time which many simply had gone missing, the report said.

Republican senators held the hearing unofficially, as Democrats, in the Senate majority, refused to participate.

Tara Lee Rodas, with a 20-year career in government, volunteered to help with the incoming flood, and she reported Carmen, a Guatemalan girl of 16, "was sent by the Biden administration to live with someone who claimed to be her brother. But pictures on social media showed him touching her sexually; 'it was clear her sponsor was not her brother,' she said. Soon, Carmen was advertised on the sponsor’s social media with her shirt unbuttoned, looking drugged up. Her 'sponsor' also posted child pornography to social media," the report said.

Rodas said she now wonders if Carmen is safe.

A report at PJMedia said Republican Sens. Grassley, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and John Cornyn of Texas held the hearing.

The report noted other children were turned over to live with "known gang members."

In fact, the federal bureaucracy turned a child over to a known gang member even knowing there wasn't a relationship and about the gang member's affiliation, one whistleblower charged.

The results of Biden's programs, the whistleblower charged, were "a government-funded child sex trafficking scheme."

