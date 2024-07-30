(FOX NEWS) — Comedian Rob Schneider is the latest public figure to slam the 2024 Paris Olympic Games’ opening ceremony for allegedly “celebrating Satan” with a performance that many interpreted as mocking the iconic Leonardo da Vinci painting of Jesus and his disciples during “The Last Supper.”

The comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” star tore into the spectacle on X this Sunday, two days after the performance caught attention across the globe.

I am sorry to say to ALL the world’s GREATEST ATHLETES, I wish you ALL THE BEST, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan.

I sincerely hope THESE @Olympics get the same amount of viewers as @cspan https://t.co/M7XAbcNVJq — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 28, 2024

