School board fights back after trans runner wins girls' state title

(FOX NEWS) – A Washington school board president is hoping to inspire schools to take a stand on behalf of girls’ sports.

"The one thing that people say, a lot of times, is that they argue that including, I guess, boys or men in women's sports, that's really inclusive. But the fact is it's exclusive. Because we're excluding girls and women now," Gabe Galbraith, who leads the Kennewick School Board, told Fox News Digital.

The school district recently passed a resolution that affirmed the board’s stance that biological males should not compete with biological females in sports.

