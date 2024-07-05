A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School board fights back after trans runner wins girls' state title

Board president: Allowing boys in girls sports is exclusive

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:54am

(FOX NEWS) – A Washington school board president is hoping to inspire schools to take a stand on behalf of girls’ sports.

"The one thing that people say, a lot of times, is that they argue that including, I guess, boys or men in women's sports, that's really inclusive. But the fact is it's exclusive. Because we're excluding girls and women now," Gabe Galbraith, who leads the Kennewick School Board, told Fox News Digital.

The school district recently passed a resolution that affirmed the board’s stance that biological males should not compete with biological females in sports.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







