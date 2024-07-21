A prominent legal team has announced that further litigation will not be needed now that a Wisconsin school district has agreed to end its racist component of a scholarship program.

It is the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty that said it was notified by the School District of Beloit that it will make changes in its “Grow Your Own Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program.”

It previously had a “racial eligibility criterion.”

But the district said it now is holding off on accepting new applications until the program “has been accordingly revised and published.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Cara Tolliver, lawyer for the organization, said, “We will continue to seek out and litigate discriminatory programs that undermine human dignity and violate the Constitution. The district made the right decision in repealing the racial eligibility requirement for its GYO program — which was based on nothing more than a constitutionally-forbidden desire to match and balance students and staff according to their skin pigmentation.”

She said, “We hope to see the district’s new GYO program open soon and serving as many students and staff as possible.”

The district’s practice had been to award race-based scholarships of up to $20,000 to some minority students and staff who wanted to be teachers.

“According to numerous documents and materials available on the district’s website, the district also solicited funding from its employees and board members through direct payroll deductions and other available options and offered incentives for paid-time-off to staff members who donate to the GYO fund,” WILL reported.

But such race-based schemes have been rejected by the Supreme Court.

The legal team earlier had brought the problem to the school district’s attention, explaining that it needed to halt “all discriminatory programs.”

Based on complaints about the district’s agenda, WILL had warned that it could not meet constitutional minimums for fairness should it continue to deselect people based on their race.

In fact, the legal team warned the school’s program violated the U.S. Constitution as well as Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Tolliver said when the warning was issued that residents of the district should demand better from their school leaders.

District officials had set it up with their goal in mind of having teachers who look like students.

But given special privileges were “Black/African American,” “Native American/Alaskan,” “Asian,” and “Hispanic/Latinx” program participants.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!