Official statement by the United States Secret Service following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, PA tonight:

“During former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.

US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated.

One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured.

The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation.

Anthony Guglielmi

Chief of Communications”

