U.S. Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle resigned her position Tuesday after coming under heavy fire for her agency’s colossal failures protecting President Trump during his assassination attempt Jully 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
CONFIRMED: After the attempted assassination on Trump and her weak testimony yesterday, USSS Director Kim Cheatle has resigned
Her resignation letter to the Secret Service states:
To the Men and Women of the U.S. Secret Service,
The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders and financial infrastructure.
On July 13th, we fell short on that mission. The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases. As your Director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse.
However, this incident does not define us. We remain an organization based on integrity and staffed by individuals of exceptional dedication and talent. As I’ve stated, the Secret Service will move forward with our investigatory and protective mission in a steadfast manner. We do not retreat from challenge. However, I do not want my calls for resignation to be a distraction from the great work each and every one of you do towards our vital mission.
When I got the call asking if I would return to the Secret Service after my brief retirement, I did not hesitate. I love this agency, our mission, and the great men and women who sacrifice so much every day. I have, and will always, put the needs of this agency first.
In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that, I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director.
When I assumed the role as your Director, I pledged to do so with honor and integrity. These values have guided my entire career for 29 years.
As many of you know, I served as a special agent for 27 years – securing events for FPOTUS Clinton, working as a supervisor on VP Cheney’s detail, leading RTC, operating as the SAIC of ATL, supervising VP Biden’s detail, and finally overseeing the agency’s protective mission under the Trump Administration as AD-OPO.
As I stated in the hearing yesterday, all of you are worthy of trust and confidence. You deserve the nation’s support in carrying out our critical mission. One of my favorite things about this workforce is that the men and women are fiercely committed to our mission.
Thank you for all that you do, and will continue to do, for our great nation.
President Trump said on Truth Social: “The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!”
Joe Biden issued a statement saying Cheatle “has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career.”
Regarding the assassination attempt on July 13, Biden said: “We all know what happened that day can never happen again. As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new director soon.”
President Joe Biden puts out a statement on USSS Director Kim Cheatle's resignation, citing her selflessness and integrity.
BREAKING: Oversight & Accountability Committee Chair James Comer and ranking member Jamie Raskin just wrote a bi-partisan letter calling for USSS Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign
JUST IN: @RepNancyMace introduces a motion to impeach USSS Director Kim Cheatle
“The ‘privileged’ motion I just filed to impeach Kim Cheatle, director of the Secret Service, will force a vote within the next 48 hours.”
Rep. Jordan to USSS Director Kim Cheatle: "Looks like you guys were cutting corners. That's what it looks like to me."
pic.twitter.com/ObwC8PosaO
