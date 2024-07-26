Kamala Harris, the probable replacement for the mentally failing Joe Biden at the top of Democrat party’s 2024 presidential ticket, has been declared “not welcome” in a major American metroplex.

It is in Harris County, Texas, that her visits are being shunned.

According to a statement from the Harris County GOP, it’s because she is ignoring entirely the major concern of voters there.

“Yesterday, vice president and hand-selected Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrived in Houston, the statement said. “Today, she will keynote the American Federation of Teachers national convention.

“The last time Harris was in Texas was three years ago when she made her one and only visit to cleared streets and carefully crafted environments in El Paso as the ‘border czar.'”

It explained Harris County GOP chief Cindy Siegal said, “Kamala Harris is coming to Texas to speak at a teachers’ union event with no plans to visit the border is exactly what I would expect from her; it’s another example of her indifference to the real issues Texans are facing.”

She said, “The border crisis is the number one issue for Texas voters. So, naturally, she is coming to Houston to talk to a group of woke educators rather than make a trip to our southern border.”

She added, “Let’s be clear – Kamala’s brazenness in showing up in Texas after she perpetuated the lie and coverup regarding the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden and deceiving the American people is shameful. This deceit resulted in her being propelled to the highest point in her career without a single vote being cast in her name. Kamala, along with Joe Biden, has promoted policies that have hurt Texans and headed an administration that has been based upon lies to the American public.”

A report posted on the Gateway Pundit, originally from the Western Journal, explained, “Like most major cities, Houston hardly qualifies as hostile territory for Democrats. While former President Donald Trump carried Texas in the 2020 election, Harris County went for President Joe Biden. Nonetheless, Harris County Republican Party Chairman Cindy Siegel showed that she knew exactly how to expose the vice president’s massive deficiencies.”

