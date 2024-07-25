A focus group of women from Wisconsin, a swing state that is not exactly a hotbed of conservatism, has delivered a devastatingly negative assessment of Kamala Harris.

Harris is the presumptive Democrat party nominee for president this year after Joe Biden’s abrupt decision to remove himself from the race, after he essentially had gotten the support of enough delegates to win the nomination.

Harris, appointed “border czar” by Biden, accomplished little on that project, as millions of illegal aliens flooded into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris open borders practices.

There’s little else to attribute to her vice presidency, which has focused on promoting abortion and transgenderism.



The focus group, interviewed by MSNBC’s Elise Jordan, who’s known for her harsh comments about Republican nominee President Donald Trump, left Harris’ reputation in tatters.

This focus group of Wisconsin women was just brutal for Kamala Harris. Elise Jordan asks when there will be a woman president ‘When there is a competent one’:

Elise Jordan: “How do you perceive VP Harris compared to President Biden in terms of competency and experience?”

Focus… pic.twitter.com/mPa3Cr7cFN — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 24, 2024

The comments included: “I don’t get a good feel for her.”

And, “I think she’s an idiot.”

And, “She’s not real smart.”

