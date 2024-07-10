Shock: Man charged in death of woman held in torture dungeon

THEY WALK AMONG US

(WASHINGTON POST) -- A white man with a history of posting racist and misogynistic comments has been charged with murder after what a Missouri prosecutor called a scene of “barbaric” torture of black women, from which one woman escaped in 2022.

Authorities charged Timothy M. Haslett Jr., 41, with first-degree murder after finding a woman’s remains in a barrel linked to Haslett, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“The physical, psychological and sexual violence are barbaric,” Thompson said.

