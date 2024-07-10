A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scandals U.S.THEY WALK AMONG US

Shock: Man charged in death of woman held in torture dungeon

'The physical, psychological and sexual violence are barbaric'

Published July 10, 2024 at 1:21pm
Timothy Haslett Jr. (Mugshot)

Timothy Haslett Jr.

(WASHINGTON POST) -- A white man with a history of posting racist and misogynistic comments has been charged with murder after what a Missouri prosecutor called a scene of “barbaric” torture of black women, from which one woman escaped in 2022.

Authorities charged Timothy M. Haslett Jr., 41, with first-degree murder after finding a woman’s remains in a barrel linked to Haslett, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“The physical, psychological and sexual violence are barbaric,” Thompson said.

