There’s an entirely new hazard to being outdoors, following a windstorm that swept over one part of Montana.

Streams that might be electrified.

It’s a danger, authorities warn, because of power lines that were blown down – and ended up in streams.

A report from Cowboy State Daily said winds reached 109 mph in the storm on Wednesday.

It was so strong it broke trees and “knocked potentially live power lines into the waterways.”



Roads were clogged with debris.

The report said, “Emergency personnel are warning people to stay away from streams and other waterways, which may be electrified from downed power lines. They’re also warning people to ‘look up’ to make sure breaking and dangling trees don’t fall on them.”

“Avoid waterways because there may be power lines in the water, and power and water don’t mix very well,” explained Nick Holloway, the coordinator for disaster and emergency services in Missoula County.

The storm damage was localized, according to Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day.

