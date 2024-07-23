A U.S. senator is demanding answers from the head of Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security to allegations there was a law enforcement agent assigned to the roof on which former President Trump’s shooter was perched, but abandoned that post because of “hot weather.”

In a Monday letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote about the security failures of Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle.

“Additional whistleblowers have contacted my office with troubling information about the assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump,” Hawley began.

“Contrary to Director Cheatle’s public statements about the ‘safety’ of the sloped roof of the American Glass Research Building 6, one whistleblower with direct knowledge of Secret Service planning for the event alleges that there was supposed to be law enforcement presence on the roof that day.

“In fact, the whistleblower alleges that at least one individual was specifically assigned to the roof for the duration of the rally, but this person abandoned his or her post due to the hot weather.

“The whistleblower further alleges that concerns over the heat prompted law enforcement to forego patrolling Building 6 and instead to station personnel inside the building.”

UNBELIEVABLE: A whistleblower informed @HawleyMO that law enforcement were stationed on the roof the day of the Trump assassination attempt, but abandoned it because it was TOO HOT. Also, law enforcement was supposed to be patrolling the building, but opted to stay inside… pic.twitter.com/GsGYZK9jD8 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 22, 2024

Hawley also asked Mayorkas three pointed questions in the correspondence: “If the whistleblower’s allegations are accurate, when did the individual abandon the post?”

“Which law enforcement units were assigned to the roof?”

“Did any law enforcement personnel fail to report to their assigned stations that day?”

Also Monday, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner scorched Cheatle for not having personally visited the site of the horror, nine days after the gunfire erupted July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

WATCH: @HARRISFAULKNER burns incompetent US Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle for STILL not visiting the scene of Trump’s attempted assassination, even though lawmakers have shown up to the crime scene pic.twitter.com/rtpKYF9HEh — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson interviewed talk-show host Jack Posobiec, telling him: “At this point government should be presumed guilty until proven innocent.”

Posobiec noted: “I would say the burden of innocence is on the citizens and the burden of guilt is on the government.”

Carlson said of the Secret Service: “Common sense suggests this is screw-up after screw-up after screw-up which, put together, suggests an intentional series of screw-ups which would have allowed Trump to be murdered and whatever else would happen after that.

“So the fact that they haven’t explained themselves and haven’t been forced to explain, and I mean forced to explain themselves, tells you that things are totally out of control – that they can do anything, and nobody can do anything about it.”

WATCH: @TuckerCarlson tells @JackPosobiec “At this point government should be presumed guilty until proven innocent” pic.twitter.com/02Jiy8iBpi — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 22, 2024

