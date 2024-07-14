Shooter down! Was outside the venue

By Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit

President Trump was shot on Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Firearms expert Larry Johnson confirmed to The Gateway Pundit:

** The shooter was likely outside the venue
** The shooter was on the right side of Trump
** This was not a pistol used by the shooter
** Likely a 22 Long Rifle – likely semiautomatic
** The 22 Long Rifle is effective up to 200 yards
** It appears no one else was shot on the stage
** The audience was looking to their right after the shots were fired.
** Bullet was in a deceleration range

THERE ARE REPORTS THE SHOOTER IS DOWN!

President Trump is bleeding from his ear!!!

The crowd was absolutely massive!

[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit]

2024 ElectionDeep Statetrump

