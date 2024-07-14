President Trump was shot on Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Firearms expert Larry Johnson confirmed to The Gateway Pundit:

** The shooter was likely outside the venue

** The shooter was on the right side of Trump

** This was not a pistol used by the shooter

** Likely a 22 Long Rifle – likely semiautomatic

** The 22 Long Rifle is effective up to 200 yards

** It appears no one else was shot on the stage

** The audience was looking to their right after the shots were fired.

** Bullet was in a deceleration range

THERE ARE REPORTS THE SHOOTER IS DOWN!

#BREAKING: Gunshots fired at a Trump rally, secret service rushed him off stage. pic.twitter.com/PJ3huYxrAD — PETRIFIED COVID PARENT (@covid_parent) July 13, 2024

‼️‼️‼️SHOTS FIRED & PRESIDENT TRUMP APPARENTLY HIT IN THE EAR‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/2ohzdjRUvK — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) July 13, 2024

This will go down as the hardest video in American history. Absolute chills pic.twitter.com/5OFkldQx84 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 13, 2024

The crowd was absolutely massive!

People at the rally are shot. Possibly one fatality. Pray for everyone involved!!! Pray for President Trump!!! May God have mercy on our enemies because we will NOT. pic.twitter.com/7W0luBwD1X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 13, 2024

[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit]

