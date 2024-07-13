(NEW YORK POST) – Gunfire appeared to erupt at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania while he was speaking on stage — and he was grazed in the ear, law enforcement said. Several gunshots rang out just about five minutes into his speech shortly after 6 p.m., sending Trump to the ground as Secret Service agents jumped in to cover him.

Trump appeared to grab his ear in the moments before he was taken to the floor by the Secret Service. He was heard asking for his shoes as the guards rushed him away. Soldiers in military gear were seen rushing into the rally.

Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump. The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they’ve demonized him and his supporters. Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First and the… pic.twitter.com/38cFXjQdwx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 13, 2024

The gunshots were heard just as he was talking about illegal immigration. Members of the crowd could be heard screaming in panic as several pops could be heard.