Faith WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE

Social worker denied job over biblical views

'Dangerous precedent for Christians'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 6, 2024 at 5:45pm

(Pexels)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A 46-year-old devout Christian social worker in the U.K., Felix Ngole, has described an employment tribunal ruling as setting a “dangerous precedent for Christians” by upholding his employer’s decision not to reinstate him after being denied a position over his biblical views on homosexuality.

The tribunal, presided over by Employment Judge Jonathan Brain, acknowledged that Ngole had been directly discriminated against when Touchstone Leeds, an NHS recruiter, withdrew the initial job offer, said the group Christian Concern, whose legal arm Christian Legal Centre supported Ngole.

However, the tribunal rejected Ngole’s claims of indirect discrimination and harassment during the subsequent procedures, including a second interview designed to probe his beliefs further, the group added.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







