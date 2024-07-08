Specialist in Parkinson's disease visited White House multiple times

A key expert in Parkinson's disease has visited the White House 10 times just over the last two years, according to a report Monday from Washington Examiner.

Joe Biden's health, both physical and mental, of course, is a key topic right now following his episodes of failed memory, inability to complete a word or a sentence and more. His recent catastrophic inability even to speak coherently during a presidential debate brought the issue to the headlines.

President Donald Trump even at one point told the moderators he didn't know what Biden had said, and he didn't think Biden did either.

At 81 years old, 82 in just a few months, the possibility of a progressive affliction such as dementia certainly is a possibility. But there also are symptoms he's exhibited that are linked to Parkinson's.

BREAKING: Chaos at the White House Press briefing today as Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to say why a world-renowned Parkinson’s expert has repeatedly visited Joe Biden in the WH pic.twitter.com/cpt6kBTfz2 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 8, 2024

Those include trembling, often starting in the hands, stiffness, slowness of movement, poor balance and coordination and speech difficulties.

The report said Biden's own physician "met with a top Washington, D.C., neurologist who specializes in Parkinson's…"

White House visitor logs show Dr. Kevin Cannard, of the Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor and others at the White House last January. And Cannard's name shows up on visitor logs 10 times after Nov. 15, 2022.

"It's highly likely they were talking about Biden," explained Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas. "He should only be [regularly] treating the president and the first family."

Jackson was the White House physician for both President Donald Trump and earlier, Barack Obama.

He repeatedly has issued warnings about the declining state of Biden's mental health.

He said O'Connor and Jill Biden are leading a "coverup" of Biden's problems.

The report noted Cannard late last year released a paper in the Parkinsonism & Related Disorders journal that focuses on the early stages of the affliction.

The White House explained a "wide variety of specialists" visit the White House for the "thousands" of military members who work on the grounds.

Biden repeatedly has refused to take any sort of cognitive test that would assess his mental capacities.

His aides have confirmed his time frame for being involved during the day is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., after which he's more like to have "miscues," the report said.

His deteriorating condition, evidenced by his actions in public, has prompted a long list of names to recommend he drop out of the 2024 presidential race, but he has refused.

