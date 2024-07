(FOX NEWS) -- Tennis legend Serena Williams has made millions over the course of her illustrious career, and she admitted trying to cash one of those checks at a drive-thru ATM.

Yes, Williams confirmed on the popular show "Hot Ones," that the story of her trying to cash a $1 million check at a bank’s drive-thru ATM was 100% true.

"I never really spent a lot of money," she told host Sean Evans. "I was just so serious. I don’t know what happened to me. I used to be serious."

