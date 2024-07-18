(FOX NEWS) — Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is among the camp that believes former President Donald Trump’s ear bandage after an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania over the weekend is excessive.

The severity of Trump’s injury after a would-be assassin tried to gun him down in Butler, Pennsylvania, at a rally on Saturday has been questioned by some, including MSNBC host Ari Melber, who called the ear bandage he was spotted wearing in his first public appearance since the shooting a “spectacle.”

Of course- this is obviously a PR stunt- the day after the shooting he had no dressing on his ear… not even a band-Aid. https://t.co/k27UJ3rYHO — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 16, 2024

Navratilova responded to an X account’s post of a picture that showed Trump wearing the ear bandage with a caption that questions its necessity.