On-the-street interviews conducted in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump recorded anti-Trumpers believing the incident had been staged. When pressed about members present at the rally who had either been killed or wounded, that fact was simply dismissed as the price Trump was willing to pay to boost his electoral prospects. Within hours after the shooting, the word “staged” became the fourth-ranked search term on Google.

The logic applied by some staged-theory supporters could not be made up. They cited Trump’s defiant response in thrusting his fist into the air and three times mouthing the word “fight” while Secret Service agents carried him off the podium as evidence of a pre-planned effort. Lost upon this brigade of “Einsteins” was the fact, had there been the slightest link between the incident and Trump campaign supporting evidence it was staged, in conducting a post-assassination investigation a weaponized deep state firmly in bed with President Joe Biden would have jumped all over it. While no such evidence has materialized weeks later, such theorists still cling to their staged-event theory.

Rarely when such major incidents occur do people allow adequate time for a proper investigation to be conducted before running with what may initially and incorrectly be reported by the media. Twice in the hour after the shooter was killed by a sniper, he was misidentified – in one case publishing the name of someone thousands of miles away at the time. Feeding an incorrect rush to judgment were photographs of the Secret Service agents carrying Trump to safety that had been doctored to show them smiling as if it were a staged incident. Newsweek reportedthat polls indicated one-in-three Biden supporters believed the assassination attempt was staged.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

So subject to misinformation are such incidents that it is absolutely imperative U.S. government officials do all they can to not feed it, only reporting facts of which they are very sure are accurate. Unfortunately, the FBI director, Christopher Wray, failed to adhere to this policy, outrageously testifying to something that in no way was supported by any evidence collected to date.

It was Wray’s assertion that he was uncertain if the wound to Trump’s ear during the shooting was caused by a bullet or by shrapnel. He made such a statement despite the fact absolutely nothing supports it. There is zero indication that the flight of the bullet caused it to strike an object to create shrapnel or that the bullet itself somehow exploded in mid-air to do so. Additionally, it was allegedly the bullet that passed through Trump’s ear that continued on to strike and kill rally attendee Corey Comperatore, 50, who was situated behind the former president.

The FBI later issued a statement to clarify Wray’s testimony. However, it sought to give the director some wiggle room about his statement. It reported, “What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.”

But the question is what prompted Wray to make such a statement – one only fueling misinformation and in no way really having any bearing on the incident itself? It only serves to give those one-in-three Dem supporters some reason to dismiss the reality of what happened on July 13.

It is worrisome to think come Nov. 5, 2024, this “Einstein Brigade” will be voting to elect our next U.S. president.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!