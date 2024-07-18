Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters stated on Tuesday that he plans to revoke an Ardmore City School instructor’s teaching certificate over her comments praising the individual who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Walters made the announcement that he plans to remove Alison Scott’s teaching certificate in response to a Facebook comment made by the teacher agreeing with another user who also praised the shooter. After seeing the comment, Walters announced on X that the state was performing an investigation on Scott, calling it “unacceptable.”

“I’m not going to tolerate teachers cheerleading an assassination attempt from President Trump,” Walters told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Radical teachers unions have shown how much they hate President Trump… People on the radical left are responding to it. We will not tolerate this in Oklahoma classrooms, so if we see any of this from any teachers, their certificates will be pulled, and they will not be in the classroom any longer.”

The instructor’s comment on Facebook was in response to a post that read, “SAY Gent that just SHOT TRUMP’S Ear, I got $500 to put on your books for tryin to save us homie.” Scott then responded, “Same!! Wish they had better scope.”

“This is unacceptable. [The state department of education] is investigating. We will not allow teachers to cheer on violence against @realDonaldTrump,” Walters’ initial Tuesday statement on X read. “I have investigated it enough. I will be taking her teaching certificate. She will no longer be teaching in Oklahoma,” Walters’ said in a second post on X.