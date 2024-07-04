State will pay for students' first two years of college under new law

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Beginning this fall, Colorado students can have the first two years of their college tuition reimbursed as a tax credit under a new state law.

The law covers students from public high schools whose family income is under $90,000 a year.

Today I was thrilled to sign a bipartisan bill into law to make the first two years of college free for students whose family income is under $90,000/year. Cost should not be a barrier for people to live up to their potential, which is why we are expanding access to higher… pic.twitter.com/puGxGncepL — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 30, 2024

Signed on May 30 by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the Incentives for Post-Secondary Education bill establishes a tax credit covering 100 percent of tuition and fees, after grants and scholarships are applied, for up to 65 academic credits at trade schools, community colleges, and four-year institutions.

