State will pay for students' first two years of college under new law

'The program relies on a refundable tax credit that they will receive later'

Published July 3, 2024 at 8:37pm

(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Beginning this fall, Colorado students can have the first two years of their college tuition reimbursed as a tax credit under a new state law.

The law covers students from public high schools whose family income is under $90,000 a year.

Signed on May 30 by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the Incentives for Post-Secondary Education bill establishes a tax credit covering 100 percent of tuition and fees, after grants and scholarships are applied, for up to 65 academic credits at trade schools, community colleges, and four-year institutions.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







