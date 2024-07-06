Stolen 16th-century painting sells for $22 million after being recovered from bus stop

(NEW YORK POST) – A 16th-century painting stolen from an English manor house and later recovered at a bus stop has sold for an astonishing $22.3 million.

“The Rest on the Flight into Egypt,” is an early work by the famed Italian painter Titian that depicts Jesus, Mary and Joseph on their way to seek refuge in Egypt. Auction house Christie’s announced the new sale on Tuesday, 22 years after the stolen piece was recovered by a British art detective.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The famed painting, completed around 1502, was the highest-priced piece to be sold at the auction and set a record for any work by Titian, Christie’s said. The painting was bought by 4th Marquess of Bath back in 1878, before it hung in the walls of his family’s manor home for more than a century.

Read the full story ›