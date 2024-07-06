A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

Stolen 16th-century painting sells for $22 million after being recovered from bus stop

'The Rest on the Flight into Egypt' is an early work by famed Italian painter Titian

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 6, 2024 at 6:02pm

(NEW YORK POST) – A 16th-century painting stolen from an English manor house and later recovered at a bus stop has sold for an astonishing $22.3 million.

“The Rest on the Flight into Egypt,” is an early work by the famed Italian painter Titian that depicts Jesus, Mary and Joseph on their way to seek refuge in Egypt. Auction house Christie’s announced the new sale on Tuesday, 22 years after the stolen piece was recovered by a British art detective.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The famed painting, completed around 1502, was the highest-priced piece to be sold at the auction and set a record for any work by Titian, Christie’s said. The painting was bought by 4th Marquess of Bath back in 1878, before it hung in the walls of his family’s manor home for more than a century.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stolen 16th-century painting sells for $22 million after being recovered from bus stop
Town's snarky anti-littering campaign asks if 'mommy still cleans' for 'brainless' residents
Social worker denied job over biblical views
Biological father wants to see baby, same-sex duo infuriated
Education reforms push state toward financial cliff
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×