ActBlue is the billion-dollar fundraising operation that exists to pay for the Democrats’ agenda in America.

Online, it boasts of collecting some $14 billion for Democrats since 2004. At this time its total was rising at the rate of about $1,000 per second.

It talks about “powering Democratic candidates & progressive causes across the country.”

It also now is under investigation for possible criminal violations.

It is the Post-Millennial that explains the attorney general for the state of Virginia is reviewing allegations the Democrat money machine “has thousands of donations registered under stolen identities and names.”

My office is aware of these allegations and rest assured, we are looking into it. https://t.co/BD13tYYtzH — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) July 29, 2024

It was commentator and personality Charlie Kirk who said, online, that “It’s trivially easy to find massive, repeated donations to ActBlue that use stolen identities and, quite possibly, stolen credit cards.”

To which Virginia AG Jason Miyares explained, “My office is aware of these allegations and rest assured, we are looking into it.”

The report explained the issue arose in Virginia because a 79-year-old resident living in an apartment at $2,000 a month was “recorded” as having made 22,619 separate donations since 2019.

Totaling more than $800,000.

Kirk, founder of TPUSA, said that “donor,” “obviously (is) being exploited for some kind of money-laundering operation. ActBlue raises from all fifty states. We have fifty state AGs. When will one of them take action?”

It was NOVA Campaigns that had shared that Kerry Alberti, 79, was making thousands and thousands of donations each year.

The report said, “ActBlue has been the subject of multiple investigations from O’Keefe Media Group, where people on fixed incomes have their names attached on thousands of donations to Democrats, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars. ActBlue claims that it is the home of ‘small-dollar donors’ for those on the left. The donation platform ‘is available to Democratic candidates and committees, progressive organizations, and nonprofits that share our values for no cost besides a 3.95 percent processing fee on donations.'”

