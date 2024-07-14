Shortly after a sniper shot at President Trump, injuring him Saturday, the left’s absolute and irrational hatred of President Donald Trump surfaced online.

It was in a statement attributed to a staff member for U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi.

This is an employee of yours. Will she remain in your employ? Let’s see if you meant what you said. pic.twitter.com/mk5YzWvGBH — StormyT (@OutLikeA_Lamb) July 14, 2024

A report at the Gateway Pundit explained Thompson, who is campaigning to try to remove Secret Service protection from President Trump, should the Democrats’ lawfare against him succeed in obtaining certain convictions and penalties, offered “crocodile tears on X” after the failed assassination attempt against Trump Saturday.

His “canned statement” included “thoughts and prayers.”

But the report noted his field director, Jacqueline Marsaw, unleashed a comment on what appears to be an utter hatred of Trump.

Her comment appeared to express disappointment that the attacker, now dead, did not aim well enough.

“I don’t condone violence, but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time. Oops, that wasn’t me talking,” her statement, quickly removed from online, said.

The attacker, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Democrat donor, was shot and killed by law enforcement. One bystander was fatally shot during the violence.

Social media users blasted Thompson, who is noted for running ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tainted and partisan Jan. 6 committee that orchestrated witnesses, evidence and testimony to try to make the events of that day at the Capitol appear to be Trump’s fault:

You tried to strip his secret service protection. If you had succeeded, President Trump would be dead. Resign. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 14, 2024

You put the target on his back by trying to strip him of secret service protection. You knew that by calling for that it would incite violence against him. pic.twitter.com/9hL4LS9gTQ — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) July 14, 2024

And now, the staffer has been fired.

Jacqueline Marsaw has been fired from Congressman Bennie Thompson’s office. Thompson said, “I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment.” https://t.co/QbETATkCpx — Russ Latino (@RussLatino) July 14, 2024

