Suffering succotash! The race is a dead heat?

The Fox News website published the most frightening headline yet on the morning of July 11, 2024.

It read: "Poll shows 2024 presidential race is in a dead heat ahead of Biden's high-stakes press conference."

It might as well have announced in a few hours the moon will crash into the Earth. How can that be?

How could America have been witness to three years of chaos and the dead-man-walking debate and possibly think Joe Biden is worthy of being president today, tomorrow, next week, let alone for four more years!

If that poll Fox cited is correct, what does that public opinion tell about the future of America's experiment in self-government? The first thought may be the poll must be in error. The second thought may be, "It's over."

If Joe Biden is fit to serve out the week, perhaps it is time to contact England and beg forgiveness. Does America really want to be a world power armed with nuclear weapons and be led by a man who cannot negotiate the stairs or cross the stage unaided? With such razor-sharp control of his mind is he capable of cooking eggs for breakfast?

Does he understand that when the Ukrainian air force, perhaps trained at a U.S. base, takes off with those dozens of F-16s to take the war to Moscow, the people of this world may be awaken the next day to a strangely colored killer sky?

Biden is determined to use surrogate Ukrainians to attack Russia. Does he even know, does he even have a hint, at the possible reactions? That headline this morning screams "we're behind you Joe, no matter what!" Just get through this press conference and everything will be OK.

This has nothing to do with being anti-war or anti-communist or pro-American. It is a common-sense thing. If you poison your neighbor's dog, expect a reaction. Chase after his wife, expect a reaction. And borrow a fleet of F-16 to kill Russians citizens, expect a reaction.

We know Joe Biden is good at cowardice. He knows how to surrender to a defeated enemy. He did that in Afghanistan. So why would this nation follow him into a confrontation with a nuclear power?

Perhaps it is because the politics of hatred is stronger than the politics of self-preservation. Perhaps the election hinges upon reparations, open border access, counting the votes of non-citizens, abortion on demand and the repeal of the 20th century to save the planet from the next existential threat of a fictional climate change.

The reelection of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party is akin to a suicide pact. It certainly cannot be construed as a national priority, or a nation opportunity. This solo news conference is a desperate attempt to project an image. There is no other reason up for discussion. This is a paid political advertisement financed with tax dollars to promote a desperately ill man as a candidate for president. It has no legitimate pubic purpose.

This is DEI at the high school graduation where the dumbest kid in the class is valedictorian.

Here's the deal, folks. We need to rid ourselves of this barnacle before he sinks the ship of state, and that will apply no matter how the media assess his press conference performance. Biden has been bad news for America, and it will only get worse.

PS: The Fox story did not last long, and was downgraded to make room for Jen Psaki advocating for Kamala Harris as the perfect Democrat candidate. Lewis Carroll would be amused.

