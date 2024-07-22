Citizens of the People’s Republic of China believe the 2024 U.S. presidential election is a shoo-in for former President and Republican nominee Donald J. Trump.

Democrat incumbent Joe Biden officially announced Sunday that he will be removing himself from the upcoming election, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place. Biden encouraged Democrats to come together to “beat Trump.”

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as president for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden shared on X.

However, Bloomberg and Business Insider reported Monday that Chinese political analysts and Chinese social media users believe Harris has a slim chance of winning the election.

US Vice President Kamala Harris became a trending topic on Chinese social media, with users betting her bid for the Democratic presidential ticket would return Donald Trump to the White House https://t.co/4hYnQQbfQN — Bloomberg (@business) July 22, 2024

State-run Chinese media outlet Global Times reported Chinese officials refused to comment on Biden pulling out of the race, and possibly replacing himself with Harris.

“The US election is an internal matter of the US, so I will not comment on it,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday, according to Global Times.

Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning refused to comment on Biden dropping his reelection bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, saying “the #US election is an internal matter of the US. No comment.”https://t.co/EGez5QcK0F pic.twitter.com/GqbmDsGTik — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 22, 2024

Newsweek further reported that research fellow at the Academy of Social Sciences Lu Xiang told Global Times the Democrats are in a “desperate situation.”

“By replacing Biden with Harris, the Democratic Party can see if there is still a slim chance to win this presidential election,” Lu told Global Times, adding the move was “rational and pragmatic,” but probably came too late.

Harris was also given the nickname of “HaHaHaHarris” by Chinese social media users, over her habit of cackling during interviews.

Videos intended to mock Harris’s laughing voice, widely shared by right wing accounts on X, are being shared by nationalist commentators and influencers in China as well. They even came up with the nickname “HaHaHaHarris” for her https://t.co/vXvUvaulXo pic.twitter.com/t597fjJj1E — Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) July 22, 2024

