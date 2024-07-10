'So tainted': Congressman calls Jan. 6 committee report 'flat out lies'

The assaults on President Trump by Democrats, especially those attacks led by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were legend.

She orchestrated an impeachment vote, which failed to remove him from office, over a telephone call. When he left office she still orchestrated another, failed, campaign to impeach and "remove."

Then there was her followup, a special partisan committee run by Democrats and two Trump-hating members of the GOP that essential orchestrated testimony, witnesses and evidence to make it appear Trump urged protesters to violence on Jan. 6, 2021, when he in fact told them to protest peacefully.

Now the final report from that committee has been condemned for its "flat out lies."



U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chief of the House Admission Subcommittee on Oversight, explained his investigation of the committee, and its politically skewed results, continues.

"But at the same time, we have uncovered enough to where it really invalidates the select committee's report," he said during an interview with John Solomon Reports.

"We do need to take some type of action because this report should never be used as a historical fact, much less used in any legal proceeding. The evidence that they have is so tainted. It is cherry picked. And in some cases, it's flat out lies."

A report at Just the News explained the investigation so far shows the final report from the Democrat-run Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol Attack is so mistake-filled it could be invalidated.

That committee, commanded by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., spent millions of dollars summoning witnesses who would bring blame against Trump, claiming in its final report that Trump repeated "invalid" claims of vote fraud and did nothing to stop his supporters from rioting.

In fact, that election was tainted by interference by the CIA and FBI, which knew of a false statement assembled by leftists formerly in the intelligence agencies that claimed the Biden family scandal sheet uncovered in Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop was Russian disinformation, when in fact it was the truth.

A followup survey showed that interference likely handed the White House to Biden. Further, voters were influenced by $400 million plus Mark Zuckerberg handed out to election officials who largely used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts.

House members already have begun moving to nullify Pelosi's entire committee work, declaring its results void and canceling subpoenas it issued.

The committee was partisan because Pelosi allowed only committee members she wanted to be a part. The nominees from the then-GOP minority were refused. And the committee essentially edited and orchestrated witnesses and testimony to try to pin blame on President Donald Trump for that day.

Democrats claimed the events were an actual "insurrection" against the United States, where by definition protesters would have been intending to take over the government's economy, military, foreign policy and much, much more. They've even tried to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot on the basis of their claims. The events actually were a protest that got out of hand.

Pelosi refused to follow the resolution creating the committee, and never appointed the five members required "after consulting the minority leader." Further, the committee had no "ranking member" from the GOP, another violation of House rules. And the committee also ignored House rules requiring committees provide equal time for majority and minority members asking questions.

