Confiscating Americans’ firearms, by force, is one of the ideologies that Kamala Harris has supported.

“We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory buyback program,” she has affirmed.

It’s just one of the wilder components of what she wants for America, others to include a ban on fracking, changing guidelines to suppress the availability of red meat to consumers, a ban on offshore explorations, to legalize illegal aliens, to abolish ICE, and let convicted murderers and terrorists have the vote.

Bob Casey just endorsed the most liberal nominee in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/J0V6W7CUlh — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) July 23, 2024

Her positions are available in video in a new ad launched by Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, whose posting notes that his opponent, Sen. Bob Casey, is endorsing the “policies of presumptive Democratic president nominee Kamala Harris.”

Casey is on the video stating, “Kamala Harris is inspiring and very capable, the more people get to know her they’re going to be particularly impressed by her ability.”

The ad, which has been seen millions of times already, although it’s not yet days old, then includes video of Harris and her wilder ideas.

A report at Fox News explains that conservatives are praising the “blistering” video.

The report noted journalist Mairead Elordi said on social media, “Wow.”

And conservative commentator Matt Walsh said, “This is how you attack Kamala Harris. Here’s the blueprint.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty said, “The most radical presidential candidate in American history – just listen to her. America would never be the same if even half of these policies were carried out.”

“Congrats to Dave McCormick’s team… this is brilliant,” 1776 Project PAC Founder Ryan James Girdusky said, Fox reported.

It explained “Casey’s seat is widely regarded as one of the best chances Republicans have to take back control of the U.S. Senate in November.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!