Teacher who had sex with 2 students – and got pregnant by one – cries at sentencing

'Breathtaking arrogance'

Published July 5, 2024 at 12:11pm

(NEW YORK POST) – A British school teacher who had sex with two male teenage students — becoming pregnant by one of them — cried as she landed six and a half years in the slammer Thursday.

Disgraced 30-year-old Rebecca Joynes, a former gymnast, said she was lonely after a long-term relationship ended during COVID in trying to explain away her sick actions — which included buying one of her victims a Gucci belt before taking his virginity.

“There is a breathtaking arrogance in your conduct. You were the adult,” seethed Kate Cornell, the judge who sentenced Joynes, in the Manchester, England, case, according to reports. “You were the person in control, the person who should have known better and entrusted by the school and the boys and by their parents of caring for their sons,” Cornell told the blond pedophile.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







