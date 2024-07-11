A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Teachers union gets taste of its own medicine as staff strike forces conference cancellation

'We have witnessed excessive, even exorbitant, spending'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 11, 2024 at 2:55pm

(HEADLINE USA) – The nation’s largest teachers union faced a strike of its own, in what was called an unprecedented event, according to Education Week.

The strike disrupted National Education Association’s annual conference in Philadelphia, and led President Joe Biden to cancel his planned appearance on Sunday in awkward solidarity with workers in the union-versus-union dispute. “President Biden is a fierce supporter of unions and he won’t cross a picket line,” a spokesperson told EdWeek.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The strike, which began on July 5, was conducted by the National Education Association Staff Organization – what essentially amounts to a union within the union, comprising roughly 300 staff members employed by the union.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







3 years after U.S. withdrawal, Afghanistan looks as bad as it did pre-war
Kentucky Fried Chicken now serving halal meals, removing pork from menus
Pfizer shares advance on 'encouraging' data from once-daily weight-loss pill
University develops AI-enabled robotic guide dog for the blind
Insect farm for livestock feed creation to open later this month
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×