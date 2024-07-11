Teachers union gets taste of its own medicine as staff strike forces conference cancellation

(HEADLINE USA) – The nation’s largest teachers union faced a strike of its own, in what was called an unprecedented event, according to Education Week.

The strike disrupted National Education Association’s annual conference in Philadelphia, and led President Joe Biden to cancel his planned appearance on Sunday in awkward solidarity with workers in the union-versus-union dispute. “President Biden is a fierce supporter of unions and he won’t cross a picket line,” a spokesperson told EdWeek.

The strike, which began on July 5, was conducted by the National Education Association Staff Organization – what essentially amounts to a union within the union, comprising roughly 300 staff members employed by the union.

