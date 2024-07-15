(FOX NEWS) — Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was set to get a firsthand look at Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark as she was snubbed from the USA Basketball women’s Olympic roster.

Reeve is the head coach of the national team and was among those who caught criticism for leaving Clark off of the roster despite her only having a few WNBA games under her belt.

I asked Cheryl Reeve about Caitlin Clark on future national teams: “Why the hell would I answer a national team question?” she said. “I’m wearing Lynx. And I’m the head coach of the national team but I’m not the chair of the committee. Anybody want to venture into anything else?” — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) July 14, 2024

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf revealed before the Lynx played the Fever that he asked Reeve about Clark playing on future national teams. Reeve appeared to scoff at the question.