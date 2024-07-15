Team USA women’s basketball coach blasts Caitlin Clark Olympics question

By Joe Kovacs

Caitlin Clark (Video screenshot)
Caitlin Clark

(FOX NEWS) — Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was set to get a firsthand look at Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark as she was snubbed from the USA Basketball women’s Olympic roster.

Reeve is the head coach of the national team and was among those who caught criticism for leaving Clark off of the roster despite her only having a few WNBA games under her belt.

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf revealed before the Lynx played the Fever that he asked Reeve about Clark playing on future national teams. Reeve appeared to scoff at the question.

