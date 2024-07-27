(FOX BUSINESS) – The 2024 Olympic Ceremony opened up the games in Paris, France on Friday night, providing spectators with a taste of French culture and blasphemous art, leading to Christians around the world being offended and at least one sponsor dropping out.

Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology company C Spire posted on X that it had pulled all of its advertising from the Olympics over the ceremony’s mockery of painting created to show a biblical moment crucial to the Christian faith.

The sixth-largest wireless provider in the U.S. telecommunications company @CSpire has removed ALL scheduled advertising from the Olympics after they displayed satanic imagery and mocked Christianity in their opening ceremony. https://t.co/Kf9O1gsMrU — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 27, 2024

“We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics,” the company posted. “C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics.” The four-hour spectacle was held along the Seine River, featuring global stars like Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, both of whom are considered icons for the queer community.