Teens on TikTok discover they're actually twins kidnapped from their parents at birth

(NEW YORK POST) – Elene Deisadze was scrolling on TikTok in 2022 when she had to do a double-take. There was a girl who looked just like her. The European teen immediately reached out to Anna Panchulidze, who she believed to be her doppelgänger. The two had an instant connection.

But it turned out the pair had more than a bond – they had shared DNA. After several months of getting to know each other online, the two discovered that they were adopted.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I had a happy childhood, but now my entire past felt like a deception,” Anna told AFP, according to the Daily Mail. Once they realized that they didn’t actually know their biological family, the girls decided to take a DNA test and learned that they weren’t doppelgängers – they’re identical twins.

Read the full story ›