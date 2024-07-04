A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teens on TikTok discover they're actually twins kidnapped from their parents at birth

'I had a happy childhood, but now my entire past felt like a deception'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 11:31am

(NEW YORK POST) – Elene Deisadze was scrolling on TikTok in 2022 when she had to do a double-take. There was a girl who looked just like her. The European teen immediately reached out to Anna Panchulidze, who she believed to be her doppelgänger. The two had an instant connection.

But it turned out the pair had more than a bond – they had shared DNA. After several months of getting to know each other online, the two discovered that they were adopted.

“I had a happy childhood, but now my entire past felt like a deception,” Anna told AFP, according to the Daily Mail. Once they realized that they didn’t actually know their biological family, the girls decided to take a DNA test and learned that they weren’t doppelgängers – they’re identical twins.

Read the full story ›

