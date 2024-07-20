Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee died Friday evening at 74-years-old, according to an announcement from her office.

In a statement published on the late Texas lawmaker’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Lee’s office announced the passing and acknowledged her work within the state. While it is unclear what the cause of death was, Lee revealed in early June she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” the statement read.

“A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children.”

Prior to her Congressional seat Lee had set her political aspirations to run for judgeships in Houston, however, was unsuccessful three times, FOX16 Houston reported. By the late 80s, Lee was appointed to a municipal judge seat by former Democratic Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire, leading to her rise in politics for the House.

Since 1995, Lee has held her position in Congress defeating former Democratic Texas Rep. Craig Washington in 1994 for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, according to FOX26 Houston.

In 2012, the late representative also announced that she had been cancer free after a battle with breast cancer.

“Her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act,” the statement continued. “However, she impacted us as our beloved wife, sister, mother, and Bebe (grandmother). She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy. God bless you Congresswoman and God bless the United States of America.”

Last year Lee set her sights on Houston’s mayoral race, but ultimately lost in early December and was defeated by Texas Democratic Sen. John Whitmire.

Lee held a progressive agenda while in Congress, focusing on issues such as social justice, LGBTQ rights and immigration. The late lawmaker is survived by her husband, Elwyn Lee, her two children, Jason Lee and Erica Lee, and two grandchildren — Ellison Bennett Carter and Roy Lee Carter.

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to her office.

