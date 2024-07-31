This gets a little sticky.

Asking the right questions is critical. But so is asking the right people.

Who can we ask and who will consider it?

The question of questions regarding July 13:

Was Thomas Matthew Crooks acting alone?

On Capitol Hill this week, Acting Director of the Secret Service Ronald Rowe Jr. and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, and most of their Senate inquisitors, seemed unable to approach that possibility. After all, did it take more than a single day for the FBI to determine that the ever-popular lone-wolf theory was all we needed to consider?

If anything suggests Crooks was assisted by others, we will find a very large finger pointing to elements within the Secret Service and FBI (and possibly the CIA).

How embarrassing for Rowe and Abbate! The only answers that can be expected will point away from them. The FBI’s all too quick assertion that the shooter acted alone, made with no evidence whatsoever, is enough to arouse the strongest suspicions.

A scorecard for journalists: These are five sacred W’s of Journalism.

Who? What? Where? When? Why?

Then there is what some call “the Big H” – How?

That’s all you need to remember.

Who? If your inquiry stops with Thomas Matthew Crooks as the lone-wolf shooter, you are going to get an “F” in Journalism 101. Never mind what almost everyone involved in the congressional investigation is saying. It may be so, but it seems to be a bit of wishful thinking. If one is willing to admit to the possibility of the involvement of others, there are many other “who’s” that need to be answered.

Who scheduled their event first? Was it the Trumpsters, in Butler, or was it the Biden team, with Jill Biden needing half the U.S. Calvary to cover her butt in Pennsylvania, while leaving DJT protected by three kids with slingshots? If the Butler event was already penciled in when Jill’s event in Pittsburgh got scheduled, then different questions emerge. And we need to know who planned Jill’s appearance.

But we’re not done with “Who.” Who laid out the security plan for that day? Who ordered Crooks’ roof to be left unattended? Who told Crooks the empty roof was ready for him? Who gave the strange “hold-fire-till-he-fires” order? Who bottlenecked the warnings about the gunman on the roof before Mr. Trump was led into the line of fire? Who were the “snipers” manning the second-floor window with a clear line of sight on Crooks position (if that is a verifiable fact) 40 or 50 feet away? Who ordered them to the ground to look for the suspicious person (apparently Crooks) that had been reportedly wandering around?

What? If a catastrophic failure of the security services is the only focus of your investigative efforts, you get another “F.” Was this simply an attempt by a 20-year-old lunatic (who, reportedly was a lousy shot) to kill Mr. Trump? Or was it a well-planned, (almost) well-executed political assassination, by elements within our own government? Was it something that resulted, indirectly, from the crescendo of leftist pleas that Trump must be stopped by any means necessary? What evidence is there of foreknowledge of something big and earth-shattering about to happen, being rumored among the elite, or suggested by immense financial movements days before the attack?

Where? Is the rooftop settled as the only place from which the shots were fired? The CGI recreations popping up are premised on a single shooter. Where are the CGI recreations either showing or disproving other possible points of origin that could coincide with the known trajectories? And are the trajectories being shown real or fictional?

When? When did the order come down to switch out the agents Trump’s team was expecting to have on hand, i.e., was there enough time to reorganize the security plan or was the timing a chaotic factor?

Why? Was Crooks just another case of TDS that went too far and got lucky? Was he someone who could have been noticed, exhibiting hallmarks of suggestibility and an emotional need for public recognition? How did he end up in a commercial for investment company Blackrock Inc.? Their net worth is estimated at $125 billion, making them one of the world’s most powerful companies. It means something, or it means nothing. But do we really need tinfoil hats to wonder about that connection? Is there any better motive here than that which has been expressed by the Biden camp, in recent weeks, growing evermore strident and vitriolic and echoing constantly on MSM?

“Trump must be stopped!” … “Trump cannot be allowed back in the White House!” … “It’s time for us to target Trump!” … “Trump is an existential threat to democracy … to our future … to America!”

How? It doesn’t begin with a “W,” but it remains the biggest question of all. How did the kid figure he had a chance in a million of finding an empty roof with a perfect line of sight on President Trump? How could he foresee such an extraordinary improbability? Will the congressional hearings dare inquire?

Political titans will seek to bend the discourse to match their purposes. Truth tellers will be targeted and made to pay a price for their convictions, as we have seen happening the last few years. The disinformation coming from official sources, as well as hard facts and careful analysis being produced by the few remaining genuine journalists, leave every possible scenario in a state of flux. But there are a few constants. On the one hand, the government is providing evidence that simply assumes a one-man theory. On the other hand, many of us are becoming increasingly immune to any narrative that the government and most media outlets are try to force-feed us.

