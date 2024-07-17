Peter Navarro, the first high-ranking Trump aide to be imprisoned by the Biden administration, will speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday, just hours after his release from prison.

Crowd went absolutely WILD when Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro took the stage just now at the RNC Convention. Navarro was released from federal prison today after serving 4 months for contempt of Congress. #RNCConvention2024 pic.twitter.com/JCnPbsXwZ9 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 17, 2024

“The best is yet to come!” wrote Team Navarro on Peter’s X page.

Today, July 17, Peter Navarro is going to be released from federal prison. The best is yet to come! – Team Navarro — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) July 17, 2024

The trade adviser to President Donald Trump was put behind bars for refusing to kowtow to ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan commission she set up essentially to blame Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Peter Navarro @RealPNavarro arrives at @BreitbartNews at #RNC2024 hours after his release from federal prison pic.twitter.com/wj9N6XKmDI — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) July 17, 2024

Wednesday’s theme at the RNC focuses on foreign policy issues.

Upon his release, Navarro told reporters: “We have to unite this country and every Democrat disengaged from, disenfranchised by, or disgusted with Joe Biden’s America and the radical left turn that the elites of the Democratic Party have taken – come on down.”

BREAKING: Former Trump adviser @RealPNavarro arrives in Milwaukee at RNC 2024 immediately after being released from prison. Navarro says he wants to see unity and calls on Democrats who are disappointed with the Biden admin to support Republicans.https://t.co/AVHCX1FSbO pic.twitter.com/WDhKuTNphr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 17, 2024

“Praise the Lord and welcome back to freedom,” said Jeff Clark, the former assistant attorney general who was one of 18 individuals indicted alongside Trump for what prosecutors call as a wide-ranging effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“Welcome back to the fight,” added conservative talk-show host Jack Posobiec.

“Every person who has taken me on this road to that prison is a friggin’ Democrat and a Trump-hater,” explained Navarro, when he began his prison sentence.

The New York Post said Navarro surrendered himself to a Miami federal prison for a four-month sentence after courts and the Biden Department of Justice insisted he be locked up.

The 74-year-old defied a congressional subpoena from Pelosi’s partisan committee, which now has been confirmed to have concealed evidence exculpatory to Trump for that riot, and was found in contempt of Congress by Democrats.

“When I walk in that prison today, the justice system, such as it is, will have done a crippling blow to the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege,” he warned at the time.

He was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress after he cited the longstanding principle of executive privilege as a justification for his refusal to tell Congress what they wanted to hear about Trump.

His conviction remains on appeal, but he was ordered to start serving the time anyway.

“Navarro was adamant that he was merely ‘doing my duty to this country’ by adhering to executive privilege, which grants a president authority to withhold certain material from Congress,” the report said.

However, court rulings claimed Navarro wasn’t protected under executive privilege.

“I will walk proudly and in there and do my time,” he said.

A report from the Gateway Pundit noted that Fox News anchor Sandra Smith “cut away” from Navarro short address to reporters “to do a fact check.”

The report continued, “Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege. … Biden’s corrupt DOJ sought a six-month prison term for Navarro. Late last month, judge Amit Mehta sentenced Peter Navarro to 4 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $9,500 fine.”

Mehta had, in fact, banned Navarro from making a claim of executive privilege in his own defense, leaving the jury with less than all the evidence in the case.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith cuts away from Peter Navarro’s speech outside of prison to do a “fact check.”

pic.twitter.com/ITO36evQm7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 19, 2024

